Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $441.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $75,148. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

