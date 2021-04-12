Conagra Brands, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.19 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

