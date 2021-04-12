Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,669. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.