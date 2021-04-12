Conflux Network Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $15.17 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,500.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.98 or 0.03568526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.62 or 0.00419198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.79 or 0.01131870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.60 or 0.00561318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00438583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.91 or 0.00363477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00032935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 821,005,942 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.