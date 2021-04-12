Conifex Timber Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$107.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.53. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.69.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

