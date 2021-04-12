ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Up 2.9%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.83. 189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Several research firms recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $607,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

