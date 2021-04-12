ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

COP opened at $51.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

