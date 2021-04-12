Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $207,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.15 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

