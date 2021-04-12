Contentos (COS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.55 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Contentos has a total market cap of $120.54 million and $22.55 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00620299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00034926 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,990,064,107 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.