Contrasting Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Square (NYSE:SQ)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Square 4.05% -0.01% N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ubisoft Entertainment and Square, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40 Square 4 16 24 0 2.45

Square has a consensus price target of $223.27, suggesting a potential downside of 14.67%. Given Square’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Square’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $1.77 billion 5.62 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -806.50 Square $4.71 billion 25.24 $375.45 million $0.17 1,539.12

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment. Ubisoft Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

