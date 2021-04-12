Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) Insider Purchases A$49,500.00 in Stock

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

About Cooper Energy

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. It explore and evaluates oil and gas; and produces and sells crude oil in Cooper basin. The company also produces offshore gas from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; and offshore gas and gas liquids from the Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria.

