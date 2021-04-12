Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Increased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Copart makes up 0.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

