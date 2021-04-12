Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPPMF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.49.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.