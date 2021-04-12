Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.08

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 4456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

