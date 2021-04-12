CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in CoreLogic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 79.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 144,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

