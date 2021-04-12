Cormark Comments on AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$41.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$11.46 and a 1 year high of C$42.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.68 million.

In other news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,988,876. Insiders bought a total of 8,290 shares of company stock worth $316,497 over the last 90 days.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

