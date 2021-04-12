Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.30.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.87.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

