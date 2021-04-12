Cormark Weighs in on Great Bear Resources Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Great Bear Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.98.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GBR opened at C$16.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$919.42 million and a PE ratio of -87.83. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

