Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 397.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.