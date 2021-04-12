Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 748,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

