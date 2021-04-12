Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

