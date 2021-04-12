Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.36. 5,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,736. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.