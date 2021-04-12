Cortex Market Cap Tops $122.88 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $122.88 million and approximately $44.62 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00619488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

