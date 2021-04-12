Cortex Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $117.60 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00681704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

