Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to $7.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $6.25 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of CJREF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

