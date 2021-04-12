Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $6.25 to $7.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 21779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJREF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

