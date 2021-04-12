Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,232. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$2.29 and a twelve month high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

