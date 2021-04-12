Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.72.

TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,896. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

