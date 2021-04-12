Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 958686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

