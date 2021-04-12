Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $863.91 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $22.18 or 0.00036999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $863.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,922.73 or 0.99942979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006549 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,426,508 coins and its circulating supply is 210,641,905 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

