Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $363.72. The company had a trading volume of 69,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,569. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

