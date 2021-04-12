COTI (COTI) Market Cap Hits $237.52 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $237.52 million and $45.08 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00278336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00714144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.61 or 1.00206215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.71 or 0.00967550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

