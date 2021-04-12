CoTrader Trading Up 131.6% Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 131.6% higher against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $625,843.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00673465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00088728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035889 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

