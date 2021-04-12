COVA (COVA) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $248,756.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00678342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042286 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

