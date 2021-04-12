COVIR.IO (CVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.88 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for approximately $99.75 or 0.00166448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00717162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.80 or 0.99403884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.00987836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.