Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.36

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.36 and last traded at $175.14, with a volume of 1015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.09.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

