Cream Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.07 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $91.07 million and $6.07 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.76 or 0.00246472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00637138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

