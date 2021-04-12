Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

BAP opened at $150.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

