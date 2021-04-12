Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.48

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 21220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.