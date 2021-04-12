Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €44.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

Shares of FP opened at €37.85 ($44.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.90. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

