Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of SAF traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €119.12 ($140.14). 643,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day moving average of €117.37 and a 200-day moving average of €109.72.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

