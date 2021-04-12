Creditcoin Trading Up 6.7% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.27 or 0.00010405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $16.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,227.31 or 1.00008667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00140511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006532 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

