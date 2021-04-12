Credits (CS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and $1.40 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

