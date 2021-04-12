Credits Price Tops $0.13 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and $1.44 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

