Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,858 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 174,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Cree worth $93,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $111.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CREE. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

