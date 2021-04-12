Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.40. 206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX)

