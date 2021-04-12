Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.24

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 8190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

