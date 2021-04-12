Critical Review: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67% Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nikola and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 Lordstown Motors 2 0 3 0 2.20

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.19%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 146.69%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lordstown Motors beats Nikola on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

