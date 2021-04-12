CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $261,244.59 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $261,244.59 and $136.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,507,568 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.