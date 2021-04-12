CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $324,435 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a P/E ratio of 204.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

